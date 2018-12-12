Funeral Services Held Dec. 5 For Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Edwards

December 12, 2018

Virginia “Ginny” Edwards, age 84, of Allardt, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Edwards was born December 25, 1933 in Tacoma, Washington. She was a Registered Nurse, performing those duties in ERs, operating rooms, and private practices in Ohio and Tennessee.

When her husband, Carl Edwards, started Micro Metals, she gave up nursing to concentrate on his business. Primarily, she kept the books but also helped with the production of product. She could often be seen boxing parts in shipping, drilling parts in secondary, cleaning the offices, or driving products to Kentucky or Ohio to be heat treated.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.