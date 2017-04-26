Funeral Services Held April 21 for Progressive Savings Bank/ Rains Agency CEO Steve Rains

April 26, 2017

Funeral services for Steve Rains, 54, of Jamestown, were held at the York Institute Gymnasium on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m with Bro. Tommy Duncan and Wayne Cravens officiating. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Steve passed away on Monday, April 18, 2017, at his home in Jamestown.

Stephen L. Rains was born Aug. 7, 1962, in Louisville, KY to Lyndon and Jo Ann Rains. Steve graduated magna cum laude in English from Tennessee Tech University in 1985, and later received an additional degree in History. He served as the student body association president and received the university’s most prestigious student award, the Derryberry Award. After graduating from Tech, he earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1988, before returning to his hometown of Jamestown to practice law and support the family business at the Rains Agency. Following the untimely death of his father in 2004, Steve took over as President and CEO of Progressive Savings Bank and the Rains Agency. He had served on the Fentress County Industrial Development Board and various other community organizations.

Steve was passionate about Tennessee Tech. In 2007, he gave the fall commencement address at his alma mater, honoring his father and talking about the lessons learned as a student and entrepreneur. Steve was past chairman of the TTU Foundation Board of Trustees and a member of the TTU President’s Club 1915 Society. Steve was personally known for his generosity. In addition to his own giving, in 2004, Steve and his associates formed the Rains Foundation in honor of his father Lyndon, to support scholarship, athleticism, physical vigor, sportsmanship, commerce, and entrepreneurship. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in college scholarships to students from the Upper Cumberland.

Steve loved to travel and he attended Bruce Springsteen concerts regularly, but his most gratifying achievement and pleasure was his family, being a loving, caring husband to Emily and the father of his two beautiful children. He would often comment that he was at his best when he was being a loving parent.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Lyndon and Jo Ann Rains; sister, Mickey Pennington-Boyce; and infant brother, Michael Rains.

Survivors include his wife, Emily Phillips Rains; son, Jack Phillips Rains; daughter, Lyndon Katherine Rains; and nieces, Regina Boyce and Rachel Boyce. In addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins; his mother and father-in-law, Cindy and Ottis Phillips., and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rains Foundation, c/o Progressive Savings Bank, 500 North Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

The Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown was in charge of the services.