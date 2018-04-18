Funeral Services Held April 10 For Gary Crockett, 65

April 18, 2018

Mr. Gary Crockett, 65 of Allardt, passed away Friday, April 6 at his home.

Mr. Crockett had a 47-year career with WDEB radio station, serving as a popular morning host for the past several years.

He was always dedicated to his morning audience, at times staying at the station all night or coming in at midnight or the wee hours of the morning in order to keep his listeners informed of threatening weather, school closings, or any other situations.

He also served in the capacity of the station’s primary sportscaster for many years, broadcasting Clarkrange basketball games and both football and basketball for York Institute.

He served multiple terms as a member of the Allardt City Council, as well as many years as a member of the Allardt Volunteer Fire Department.

He was also a devoted member and served as a Deacon of Unity Baptist Church in Allardt.

Mr. Crockett is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Crockett; two daughters, Rebecca Stockton and husband Bobby of Jamestown, and Regina Anderson and husband Wesley of Allardt; six grandchildren: Isaac, Ruthie and Ella Kate Clark; Lane and Shade Anderson, and Harper Stockton.

He was also survived by sisters, Pamela Maynord and husband Randy, and Patricia Ritter and husband David; brothers, Terry Crockett, Bill Crockett and wife Janet, and Johnny Crockett and wife Becky.

He was preceded in death by parents: William Oneal and Gladys Crockett and brothers Richard Crockett and Dale Crockett.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church with Pastor Raymond Phillips , Mr. John B. Mullinix, Mr. Garry Clark, and Mr. Kevin Baz officiating,

There was also a special tribute by William Bilbrey and special music by the Unity Baptist Church Choir and Higher Ground.

Burial followed in the Allardt Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were nephews: Darrin Crockett, Jason Crockett, James Crockett, Alex Crockett, Ty Crockett, Michael Paul Beaty and Matthew Beaty.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Homer York, Bill Crockett, Bob Herren, Jon Garrett, Dennis Wright, and Chris Huff, Deacons of Unity Baptist Church.

The Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown was in charge of the services.