Funeral Services Conducted February 6 For Dr. B.F. Allred

February 14, 2018

Dr. B.F. Allred, who dedicated more than 50 years of his life serving the people of Fentress County, passed away February 2, 2018 at his home following an extended illness.

Baley Fred Allred, II was born on February 8th, 1927 to Baley Fred Allred and Arminda Louvina Smith Allred at their home in Allred, Tennessee. He was the eleventh of eleven children. He grew up on the Obey River there in Overton County where his father was a farmer and a coal miner, who passed away when Fred was 9. In his teenage years he worked alongside his brother in the Wilder coal mines. He went on to graduate from Alpine High School.

Right out of high school at the age of just 17, with a desire to serve his country and perhaps for adventure, Baley Fred volunteered and joined the Navy during World War II, and served most of his time in the Philippines. During this season of his life, his love for engineering grew and he studied everything he could in the field.

Once he returned home, his brother Jonathan convinced him to go into the field of Medicine. He went to Tennessee Tech to pursue a degree in biology, and went on to The University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis.

He then moved to Knoxville to complete his Residency in General Surgery. While there he met a beautiful young nurse-in-training that reminded him of Elizabeth Taylor. They were married within three months on July 4th, 1953. To this union were born three children: Baley Fred III; Paula Josephine, and Jonathan David.

With the coming opening of Fentress County General Hospital, the family moved again to settle in Jamestown where JoElla’s family lived. At the time Dr. B.F. was one of only two physicians working in Fentress County. He opened a general practice with general surgery and obstetrics. At their family home on Oak Street in Jamestown, a carport was enclosed to provide a small office in order to care for sick folks that needed special attention after the doctor’s office had closed for the day.

Continuing in his dedication to his Practice, Dr. Allred spent 50 years offering help to all those in need. He made house calls, hospital and nursing home rounds, worked his daily clinic, performed surgeries, and delivered more than 5,000 babies.

It was once said that his day off was Thursday, unless you needed him.

When he did take a day off, he was always learning and reading. He loved engineering, mechanics, and Western stories. He loved to travel and he enjoyed communicating on his HAM radio. He even became a pilot in August of 1966. He bought a plane and enjoyed a little time here and there taking a brief flight over the surrounding counties.

As a child, everyone believed he would become a Minister because he carried his Bible everywhere he went.

He was a dedicated Christian, and while life was busy, church was always a priority, and their home was a place of hospitality for friends and family.

Read the rest in this weeks Fentress Courier.