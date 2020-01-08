Funding Challenge Met For Harvest Soup Kitchen

January 8, 2020

Danny Hailey (left), of the Jamestown McDonald’s, gives a check for $5,000 to Clarice Hounshell (right) of the Harvest Soup Kitchen on Dec. 30, when the McDonald’s Challenge was officially met. This represents a total of $10,000 that was raised for the Harvest Soup Kitchen during the month of December.

A challenge made in early December by McDonalds of Jamestown to match their gift of $5,000 to the Harvest Soup Kitchen was met on December 30.

On Tuesday, December 30, a check for $5,000 was presented by Danny Hailey of McDonald’s to Clarice Hounshell, Director of Handfuls of the Harvest.

These funds will help get the Harvest Soup Kitchen pots and pans, food and cans as they prepare to get cooking.

“Today we reached a milestone,” said Hailey, as he presented the check to Mrs. Hounshell. “McDonald’s put up the challenge at the first of December that we would match up to $5,000 in donations during the month of December, and as of today we have met that challenge. With this match, this represents $10,000 that has been raised for this project, which will provide utensils, mixers, and things of that nature, as well as help provide food for the new facility. We are thankful to have had a part in this project, and we’re thankful for all those who joined us in this effort.”

