Funding Challenge Issued For Harvest Soup Kitchen

December 23, 2019

The month of December has its challenges and McDonalds of Jamestown is right in the middle of it with a challenge to all business places and individuals in Fentress County to match their gift of $5,000.00 to the Harvest Soup Kitchen for the entire month of December.

That’s right! McDonalds will match all donations given to the Harvest Soup Kitchen for the entire month of December up to $5,000.00. These funds will help to get the Harvest Soup Kitchen pots and pans, food and cans as they prepare to open and get cooking.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Coureir.