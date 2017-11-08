Free Veterans Day Weekend Events Set at Sgt. York State Historic Park Nov.10th-12th

November 8, 2017

Everyone is invited and encouraged to spend Veterans Day Weekend at Sgt. York Park in Pall Mall. This year is shaping up to be our largest event ever!

Deborah York, Executive Director of the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation, issued the following news release and schedule of events:

The weekend will feature Doughboys in the Trenches along with WWI airplanes in the sky! This year we hope to have several school groups tour on Friday for this once in a lifetime experience. This will be the largest WWI re-enactment in Tennessee and we hope you can join us!

The Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 on November 11th to honor all the men and women who have served our wonderful country. This year will feature Noteworthy Choir and the JROTC cadets from York Agricultural Institute along with honored guest, Stewart Boone, a 93 year old Veteran of WWII. Stewart is a Bronze Star recipient and one of 11 survivors from the 99th Infantry division at the Battle of the Bulge, known as the Luck Eleven. He will be playing his trumpet for the ceremony. The Hull/York DAV will provide the 21 gun salute and Taps will be played by Cheryl Crabtree.

We are privileged to have our keynote speaker this year join us from the Army War College in Pennsyl-vania, Colonel Doug Mastriano, PhD. Colonel Mastriano will speak during the Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 and will host a special WWI in the Argonne talk at 2:00, followed by a book signing of his recent award winning book, Alvin York, A New Biography of the Hero of the Argonne.

Colonel Douglas Mastriano, PhD. US Army War College. A native of New Jersey, and the son of a career US Navy man, Colonel Mastriano was commissioned in the United States Army in 1986. He began his career on the Iron Curtain with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment based out of Nuremberg, Germany. While serving along the East German and Czechoslovakian borders, he participated in the end of the Cold War and after this, deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm. Here, his regiment led the main attack against Saddam’s elite Republican Guards. Having survived several close calls by God’s grace, he subsequently served in tactical, operational and strategic levels that included assignments in the Pentagon, the 3rd Infantry Division “Rock of the Marne,” and US Army Europe (USAREUR) Contingency Plans. His also served four years with NATO Land Headquarters in Germany, from where he deployed three times to Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, he served as the director of the ISAF Joint Intelligence Center, with eighty soldiers from 18 NATO and non-NATO nations. After twelve moves, and living twelve years outside of the United States over the past nearly thirty years, Colonel Mastriano is a faculty member at the US Army War College in the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations.

Doug is a historian, a graduate of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) and has a Masters in Military Operational Art and Science, Masters in Strategic Intelligence, Masters in Airpower Theory, a Masters in Strategic Studies and Bachelors in history. He earned a PhD in history in 2013 from the University of New Brunswick, in Fredericton, Canada.

