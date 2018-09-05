FREE RAM Clinic At South Fentress Elem. This Weekend

September 5, 2018

The Hope Foundation will be hosting a free Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic in Fentress County September 8th and 9th, 2018 at South Fentress Elementary School, 5018 Wilder Road, Grimsley, TN 38565. The clinic parking lot will open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, September 8. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, September 9. According to U.S. census data, the poverty rate in Fentress County is 21.4%, far exceeding the national average of 12.7%. Additionally, one out of every eight people under the age of 65 lacks health insurance coverage. Because of these factors, RAM expects to treat approximately 500 people from Fentress County and surrounding communities during the two-day clinic. Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. All RAM services are FREE and no ID is required.

Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide medical, dental and vision care FREE OF CHARGE to those in need, particularly in secluded areas. RAM has provided care for more than 700,000 individual patients since it’s founding in 1984 and this number is growing rapidly.

Although there is no charge for RAM’s services, there are responsibilities on behalf of the community when hosting a RAM Clinic. All RAM volunteers must be provided with lodging, a place to hold the clinic, and enough food to eat while they are here doing their work. Local volunteers are also essential to the success of a RAM clinic and any and all community members who are available and interested must register as a volunteer online at volunteer.ramusa.org. Due to insurance reasons, those who do not register with RAM will not be allowed to volunteer.

Volunteers can be from any background, and are needed to assist with everything from setup to (for those with particular skills) assistance with clinical operations and patient care. Local medical, dental and vision providers are also encouraged to volunteer to provide care during this event, and all providers who do so will be completely covered by RAM’s liability policy for any services they provide during the clinic.

“This will be RAM’s first time providing free dental and medical care to people in Fentress County. We know there is great need in the area and we are thrilled to be able to help,” said Stan Brock, Founder of Remote Area Medical before his passing last month. RAM last visited Fentress County, TN in 2002 where the organization provided $6,075 worth of free veterinary care to 86 animals. This clinic will be the first Remote Area Medical clinic held since Mr. Brock’s passing on August 29th of this year.

RAM is still in need of additional vision and dental professionals to volunteer their time and skills in Fentress County. For more information about volunteering at a RAM mobile medical clinic, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

