Four Ordered to Serve Prison Sentences For Violation of Probation

September 26, 2018

On September 17, 2018, Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton, ordered that Robert J. Dishmon, Timothy D. Hayes, Robert L. Crabtree, and Amanda Juanita Mitchell serve their respective sentence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after each defendant was found to have violated the terms and conditions of their respective probation.

Robert J. Dishmon pled guilty to Aggravated Burglary, Theft over $1,000, Theft over $500, Theft under $500, and Forgery on June 18, 2012, and Sale of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance on November 13, 2012. Based upon his probation violations, he was ordered to serve four (4) years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Timothy D. Hayes pled guilty to Burglary on April 9, 2014. Based upon his probation violations, he was ordered to serve six (6) years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Robert L. Crabtree pled guilty to Theft under $500, Vandalism under $500, Theft over $1,000, and Vandalism over $500 on January 30, 2017. Based upon his probation violations, he was ordered to serve three (3) years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

