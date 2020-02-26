Four Guilty Pleas In Criminal Court

February 26, 2020

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 4 guilty pleas being entered.

Jessee Marshall Kean, 1560 Parker Road, Pall Mall, TN, pled guilty to Assault and was sentenced with Split Confinement of 194 days Jail Time and 11/29 Unsupervised Probation and court cost of $662.50.

Charlie Renee Conatser, Jamestown, TN, pled guilty to Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substance 2 counts and was sentenced to be served 5 years TDOC.

