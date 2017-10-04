Former Sheriff Cravens, Fentress Co. Are Dismissed from Civil Rights Case Following $175,000 Settlement

October 4, 2017

In a press release issued September 27 by George Underwood, the Knoxville attorney confirmed that his clients, Linda and Danny Conatser of Jamestown, TN, have entered into a settlement agreement with two of the defendants in their federal Civil Rights lawsuit alleging October 2016 false arrest, false imprisonment and other violations of law.

The settlement for $175,000 dismisses Defendants Fentress County and Charles Cravens from the case.

On September 8, 2017, Plaintiffs filed a Motion to Amend their Complaint requesting leave to add Chris Anderson as a Defendant. Although that motion has not yet been granted, the parties wish to make it clear that this stipulation of dismissal applies to Chris Anderson as well as Fentress County and Charles Cravens.

The litigation proceeds against the remaining defendants, City of Jamestown, Tennessee and Police Chief Ken Hancock in his official capacity.