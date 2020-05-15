Former Jamestown Policeman Charged with Statutory Rape

May 15, 2020

A former Jamestown police officer was booked into the Fentress County Jail on charges of Statutory Rape last Thursday, May 7, 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In April, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Brandon Troy Adams (DOB 01/13/95). During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Adams, who was employed as an officer with the Jamestown Police Department, engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female.

