Former Finance Employee Facing Additional Charges

May 15, 2020

Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director Kellye Rhea Crabtree, who was indicted last fall on charges of theft, will now face additional charges according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.

Last year, a lengthy investigation led to Crabtree being indicted with one count of Theft over $60,000, after she allegedly used her position as accounts payable clerk in the Finance Department to steal almost $240,000 of public money by using the County’s credit cards over a period of four years.

Investigators determined that Crabtree stole at least $239,680.99 from the county between December 2014 and December 2018. The vast majority of the theft ($237,615.99) was associated with Crabtree’s use of a Walmart credit card that had been issued to Fentress County.

Crabtree purchased food, cigarettes, personal hygiene items, clothing, electronics, entertainment items, home items, phone cards, and prepaid Visa cards and gift cards using the Walmart credit card. None of these purchases were related to county business.

Crabtree covered up the misappropriation by receiving all credit card statements, issuing payments, and manipulating the county’s accounting records and budget.

Additionally, investigators determined that Crabtree also served as treasurer for a community baseball league which received money from the county. Crabtree stole $2,065 from the league by writing unauthorized checks to herself.

