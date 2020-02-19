Forbus Store to Host 20th Annual World Pig Championship Feb. 29

February 19, 2020

The Forbus General Store in Pall Mall Tennessee will again be the official host for the annual World Pig Championship—the 20th traditional contest held on the last Saturday in February [29th]. Local players along with challengers as far away as Indiana and Washington D. C. will vie for the coveted crown of world champion. This five-hour event, beginning at “High Noon,” has had over 100 players in past championships and has been covered by medias like WBIR, The Heartland Series, CMT and the BBC. There currently exists a Birmingham England “Pig” chapter. Leonard Anderson, Fentress County’s own Poet Laureate, published a song about the game.

The game of Pig is a card game similar to Rook, Pedo, and Set-back. Its origin is traced back to the Upper Cumberland area of Tennessee. It was often played in the back of country stores [like Forbus] where players used wood pop cases as seats and a cardboard box as the table and to write down the scores. Often, the rules varied from community to community. Pickett County played with no jokers, Fentress County played with one joker while Clinton County Kentucky used both jokers in the deck. It is a partner based game with each team trying to reach the magic score of 52 points for a win. The rules were copyrighted in 1999 and serve as the official tournament regulations.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.