Food Distribution Draws Thousands

April 23, 2020

The Second Harvest Food Bank food distribution held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Fentress County Fairgrounds drew a huge crowd of thousands of local people, all of whom were given a hefty supply of food at no charge. Well over 500 vehicles came through the line, which reached from the eastern entrance of the fairgrounds all the way to the exhibit buildings. Over 900 families were served; an estimated 2300-2500 individuals. Local government officials, as well as local churches, and local civics organizations such as FCECEF, the Chamber of Commerce, and others all played a part in ensuring that those present received the food they needed, all while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines. The event was an excellent example of how the community can pull together to help those in need, even when times are hard. (See more photos on page A-3)