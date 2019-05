May 8, 2019

Compassion Ministries, along with Second Harvest Food Bank and TVA will be holding a food distribution event at York Institute on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until supplies run out. Numbers for food receipt will be given out starting at 7 a.m.

Compassion Ministries intends to donate $250 worth of food to each family!

For more information contact Steve McCullar at 865-456-1263 or Robin Rolland at 865-755-9512 or log on to www.compassionministries.net.