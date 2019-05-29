Fly-In Cruise-In At Jamestown Airport Set for Saturday June 1

May 29, 2019

The City of Jamestown will be hosting a special event Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. (CST) at the Jamestown Municipal Airport.

The event will feature a Fly-In and a Car Cruise-in which is expected to showcase some of the top antique cars, trucks and classic cars in the area.

Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines and Airport Manager Ronnie Seagraves, along with the entire Jamestown City Council, extend a special invitation to everyone to come out and enjoy the fun and fellowship that day.

Jamestown City Recorder Gail Dishmon, spokes-person for the event, said that the event will feature airplane rides for $40 for a single or $70 for a couple, as well as rides available in a WACO plane.

Dash plaques will be given to the top 25 cars in the Open Cruise-In.

In addition, there will be a silent auction, with lots of great items to bid on from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

