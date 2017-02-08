Flu Outbreak Closes Schools

February 8, 2017

A major flu outbreak in Fentress County and several other counties across the area resulted in the closing of Fentress County schools for the remainder of the week, beginning on Wednesday.

Fentress County Executive J. Michael Cross called a press conference on Tuesday to announce the widespread flu outbreak which resulted in hundreds of students being absent from schools on Tuesday during which he, and representatives from the Fentress County Health Department, recommended that this action be taken.

During the press conference Executive Cross commented: “I’ve been in contact with officials in Overton, Pickett and Cumberland Counties, and all of them are also experiencing a lot of students being absent. This morning, just at South Fentress Elementary alone, we had 82 students absent, along with several teachers and other staff members; and about 50 at Clarkrange High School. I have discussed the matter with Health Department Director Andy Langford and Fentress County Attorney Leslie Clark Ledbetter, and we all feel that the best thing to do is close schools for the remainder of the week”

“We’ve been monitoring this situation for the past seveal days, and it seems that the flu outbreak is getting worse,” Cross continued, “It’s not just in this area, but in several other states around us. One of the problems is this is a very serious strain that is resisant to medication, so we’re recommending that if you have a kid that’s sick, keep them home, keep them safe, and keep then out of school.

“We also have the same thing happening at the hospital and nursing home, and we’re asking people to limit their visits to these facilities as well. We also would advise people to come to the health department and get their flu shot. We need to do everything we can to isolate and alleviate this problem.”

