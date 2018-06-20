Fitzgerald Shuts Down Jamestown Operation

June 20, 2018

It was reported last week that Fitzgerald Glider Kits is being forced to lay-off workers as a direct response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s delay to repealing the Phase II rule.

According to an article in the June 15 edition of the Cookeville Herald-Citizen by Ben Wheeler, Fitzgerald has had to decrease pro-duction by around 90 percent, from 3,000 trucks a year to 300 trucks.

The company’s James-town location has fully closed down, causing the loss of around 25 jobs. According to reports, this is the third round of layoffs by the trucking company, and the maligned Tennessee Tech study into emissions has played a part.

Fitzgerald has contin-uously defended the study, which is now under internal review at Tennessee Tech, and said it proves that their glider kit model trucks should not be regulated under the new emissions rules.

The Southern Environ-mental Law Center filed an open records request with Tennessee Tech, and hundreds of pages were released featuring corres-pondence and documents regarding the study, albeit partly redacted.