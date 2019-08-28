First Lady Maria Lee Tours Fair

August 28, 2019

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee made an appearance at the Fentress County Fair last Wednesday, August 21, much to the delight of local fair-goers. Wednesday the 21st was Senior Day at the fair, and the trip was part of Mrs. Lee’s TN Serves initiative, which is focusing on how to better serve Tennessee’s senior citizens throughout the month of August.

Mrs. Lee was given a tour of the fairgrounds by Executive Johnson, and met with the ownership and administration of the Quality family of businesses (Quality Home Health, Quality Private Duty, and Quality Hospice) which sponsors Senior Day each year. These companies were also instrumental in the construction of the new pavilion at the fairgrounds, which is now roofed and being utilized for events.

