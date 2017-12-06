Firemen Discover Body In Burned-Out Trailer Saturday

December 6, 2017

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body which was discovered in the rubble of a burned out trailer in the Grimsley area on Saturday, December 2.

According to Fentress Co. Sheriff Michael Reagon, at 10:34 a.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call about a trailer being on fire, and fire units from Grimsley, Clarkrange, and Jamestown were dispatched to 1068 Maynard Lane in the Old Grimsley Subdivision where they found the mobile home engulfed in fire.

After extinguishing the blaze, a body was discovered in the rubble, after which the TBI and Bomb and Arson division were called in to assist in the investigation.

The body, which had not been identified as of press time on Tuesday, was transported to the TBI Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, special agents with the TBI responded to assist the local authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

No information as to the cause of the fire had been released as of Tuesday.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.