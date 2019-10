October 2, 2019

While theåç official Fire Prevention Week will not be observed until next week, the annual Fire Prevention Week Parade will be held this week, on Thursday, October 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

This parade is being held a week early as to not conflict with the Fentress County School Fall Break schedule.

The parade will line up on Industrial Drive beside Hardees, and travel south on Main Street to the Fentress County Library, where it will disassemble.