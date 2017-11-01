November 1, 2017

A fire of undetermined origin completely destroyed this mobile home in the Ledbetter Trailer Park on Sunday night, October 22. The call came in to the 911 Dispatch Center shortly after 10 p.m., and fire Units 1 and 2 from Jamestown and Unit 8 from Allardt responded to the scene, along with the Jamestown Police Department, Volunteer Energy, Fentress Co. EMA and EMS, but they were unable to contain the fire. The Red Cross was also notified to assist the family living there.