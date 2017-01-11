FIRE DAMAGES MCBROOM HOUSE

January 11, 2017

A fire believed to have started from a heater in the front room of the old landmark home known as the McBroom House on South Main Street in Jamestown caused considerable damage to the lower front room and a portion of the upstairs, with the rest of the structure sustaining smoke damage. Jamestown Assistant Fire Chief Scott King said that two units from Jamestown and two from Allardt responded to the fire, which was reported by a passing motorist shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, found smoke coming from the upstairs vents of the structure. After making a forced entry into the structure, they located the fire in the front room, and after getting it put out, discovered that the fire had extended to the upstairs area, with that fire also quickly extinguished, with the extent of the damage being contained in the lower front room. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Quick action by the firemen was credited to saving the historic structure, which is believed to have been built in the early 1900’s and is one of the oldest houses in Jamestown.