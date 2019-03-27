Finance Department Adopts New Internal Controls

March 27, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Finance Department recently adopted a number of additional internal controls regarding financial authorization for County checks.

The reforms focused on segregation of duties, and are intended to ensure that employees who prepare County checks are unable to sign them, and that only certain Finance Department employees can sign certain types of checks.

The stated goal of the reforms is increased financial accountability in handling taxpayer money. Also, the reforms are intended to ensure that employees of the finance department are protected by ensuring that duties are kept separate and that oversight is always present when County funds are being disbursed.

