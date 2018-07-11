Finance Committee Narrows Search for New Director

July 11, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

In a recent meeting of the Finance Committee held Friday, July 6th, the Committee reviewed applications for the position of Fentress County Finance Director. The position has been vacant since the dismissal of Marsha Delk which took place at the June 18th Commission meeting.

In the subsequent days and weeks, the Finance Committee has taken steps to find a replacement, as well as to appoint a Deputy Director (Kellye Cooper- Crabtree) to oversee the Finance Department until the new director is hired.

July 6th was the deadline for interested persons to apply for the Finance Director position. A total of twelve applications were submitted. After reviewing the qualifications of the applicants, the Committee managed to narrow the field down to five individuals who would be given the opportunity to interview.

The decision was made to not release the names of any of the applicants at this time. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, July 11th at the Fentress County Finance Department, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

