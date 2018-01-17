Fentress To Receive $80M In Improvements To Roads And Bridges

January 17, 2018

Since the passage of the IMPROVE (Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy) Act last year, TDOT has been busy identifying and prioritizing road and bridge improvement projects throughout the State. Governor Bill Haslam’s office issued a press release last week which stated “Of the 962 total projects designated within the legislation, 288 (approximately 30%) are underway within the first year of the Act’s passing.With increased funding from the IMPROVE Act and TDOT’s federal budget 72 new projects will be underway within the coming weeks. Providing a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network was our main goal in passing the IMPROVE Act and we are now delivering dozens of much needed road and bridge projects across the state – all while cutting the grocery tax and attracting manufacturing jobs to Tennessee. These investments in Tennessee’s infrastructure will ensure the next generation of Tennesseans will have a robust transportation system.”

Of the 962 total projects within the IMPROVE Act, 10 are located in Fentress County. These include 3 highway projects and 7 bridge projects, many of which have been long overdue for renovation.

Three major projects implementing improvements to Highway 127 constitute the bulk of the money that will be invested in Fentress County. The most expansive of these is the conversion of Highway 127 (South York Highway) from a two-lane to a four-lane highway. The first segment of the project will extend from Lowe Road in Cumberland County to Little Road in Clarkrange. This is a distance of 3.21 miles and is estimated to cost 46.6 million dollars to complete. The second segment of this project will extend from Little Road in Clarkrange to near Kilby Road, covering an additional 3.11 miles, with an estimated completion cost of $19.8 million. These projects are part of the initiative passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2010 to connect all County Seats to the interstate system by a four lane highway. The intended result of the project is to provide improved safety for vehicles and pedestrians, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance local economic development opportunities.

The third major highway project is the improvement of Highway 127 from north of Jamestown to State Route 111. This project consists of several “spot improvements” to various sections of the 19 mile stretch of highway and is estimated to require an investment of 10 million dollars. The purpose of this undertaking is to improve the safety conditions of the highway in northern Fentress County and is likely to include the addition of guard rails, rumble strips, additional signage, shoulder extension, and the straightening of curves currently deemed unsafe.

In addition to the extensive ameliorations to Highway 127, several local bridges are also scheduled to be repaired or replaced. These bridges serve as vital connections to major roadways for many Fentress County residents and many have been in need of repair for quite some time.

