Fentress School Teacher Fatally Injured In Automobile Accident

August 23, 2017

A 28-year-old Fentress County school teacher, identified as Miss Brittany R. Donohue of Clarkrange, was fatally injured on Wednesday, August 16 when her 2002 Volkswagen struck a tractor-mower owned by the Fentress County Highway Department on the Banner Road.

The accident occurred about 11:00 a.m. at 5106 Banner Road when Miss Donohue, traveling west on the Banner Road, apparently lost control of her vehicle, veered off the right shoulder, overcorrected and skidded across the roadway and struck a 2001 New Holland tractor which was mowing the right-of-way.

The tractor was driven by James A. Tompkins, 62, of Jamestown, who was not injured in the accident.

According to THP reports, Miss Donohue apparently died instantly in the accident, which demolished her car. The tractor sustained heavy damage in the accident.

No charges were filed in connection with the accident, which was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Marty Brown, who was assisted at the scene by officers from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, Ambulance Service, Emergency Management, and the Grimsley Fire Department.

Miss Donohue was a teacher at Pine Haven Elementary School.