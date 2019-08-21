Fentress Delegation Returns from Rural Opportunity Summit

August 21, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Last week, a delegation from Fentress County joined representatives from 15 other distressed rural counties in Tennessee for a special conference in Linden, TN called by Governor Bill Lee.

The Governor’s Rural Opportunity Summit was a two-day event during which the governor and his entire cabinet (the commissioners of all 23 state government departments) and their assistants met with officials from Tennessee’s distressed counties, and was the first of its kind held in the state. These 15 counties rank among the bottom 10% of all counties in the United States, and addressing issues in these areas was a key part of Governor Lee’s campaign last year.

Upon taking office, Lee’s first executive order mandated that each state government department conduct an audit examining how they are serving rural areas, and to provide suggestions for improvements moving forward.

“I’ve challenged my cabinet to think critically about how we are helping our rural areas,” said Lee after signing Executive Order 1. “With 15 distressed counties in the bottom 10 percent of the nation in terms of poverty, average income, and unemployment, we have serious work to do, and I believe we are up to the challenge.”

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.