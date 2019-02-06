Fentress County Sheriff’s Office Announces S.A.F.E. Campaign Participation

The  Fentress County Sheriff’s  Office  is partnering with the  Tennessee  Highway  Safety  Office (THSO) for its annual Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) campaign. This statewide initiative is designed to increase seatbelt usage and child passenger safety restraint usage through the implementation of occupant-protection programs, public events, and checkpoints throughout local communities across Tennessee. The SAFE campaign began February 1, 2019, and concludes August 1,2019.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.

