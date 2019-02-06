Fentress County Sheriff’s Office Announces S.A.F.E. Campaign Participation

February 6, 2019

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its annual Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) campaign. This statewide initiative is designed to increase seatbelt usage and child passenger safety restraint usage through the implementation of occupant-protection programs, public events, and checkpoints throughout local communities across Tennessee. The SAFE campaign began February 1, 2019, and concludes August 1,2019.

