Fentress County Rabies Clinic 2017

May 3, 2017

The Fentress County Dept. of Health in coalition with Upchurch Animal Clinic and Dr. Jack Upchurch DMV announces the annual rabies vaccination clinic. The vaccine will be a 1year vaccine at the cost of $6.00. The dates are as follows:

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Banner Roslin Community Center 1:00 -1:30

Allardt Park 2:00 -2:30

Armathwaite Kwick Stop 3:00 -3:30

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Law office of Leslie Clark-Ledbetter (Clarkrange) 1:00 -2:00

Grimsley Post Office 2:30-3:00

Old West Hills Grocery (Hwy 52 W) 3:30-4:00

Saturday, May 20, 2017

The Hitching Post (Hwy 297) 1:00 -2:00

Old Pine Haven School 2:30-3:00

Upchurch Service Station (Hwy 127 N) 3:30-4:00

Sponsored by the Fentress County Health Department

Veterinarian: Jack Upchurch DVM

Environmentalist: Kim Davidson

Cost: $6.00 per animal for 1 year vaccination

Tennessee Law requires that all dogs over 3 months and cats over 6 months old have a current rabies vaccination.