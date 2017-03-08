Fentress County Man Killed In Pickett Accident Saturday

March 8, 2017

A 55-year-old Fentress County man sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Saturday, March 4 in Pickett County.

The victim was identified as Phillip J. Upchurch of Pall Mall, TN, who reportedly died instantly when his 2007 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Neil Matthews, Mr. Upchurch was traveling North on the Billy Zachary Road when he lost control of his vehicle, and went off the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver then apparently over corrected and the vehicle crossed the roadway, continued off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

