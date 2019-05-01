Fentress County Man Indicted in TBI Forged Check Investigation

May 1, 2019

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a Pall Mall man in connection to an investigation surrounding the forgery of checks.

On October 31, 2018, at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Agents began investigating a series of forged checks that resulted in the theft of funds from a Byrdstown lumber company. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Jonathan Wayne Davidson (DOB: 2/26/73) as the individual responsible for the crime.

