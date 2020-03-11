Fentress County Kicks Off 2020 Great American Clean-Up

March 11, 2020

The Fentress County Solid Waste Department will lead a group of volunteers to kick-off the Great American Cleanup Project, from March through May, 2020 and Fentress County will be participating in events that will leave lasting impressions on the community.

Fentress County will join Keep Tennessee Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, which was established in 1953 and is the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. These nonprofits form public-private partnerships and programs that engage individuals. It’s signature program “Great American Cleanup” is one of the many initiatives that encourages people to care for their communities through volunteer participation.

Fentress County has abundant natural beauty and an environmental heritage of conservation of natural resources; and it is the responsibility of all citizens of Fentress County to protect and enhance these natural resources so they may be passed on to future generations. After all, public land is owned by citizens, and only managed through trust by municipalities; county, state, and federal governments and we have the spirit of volunteerism permeating the history of Fentress County.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.