Fentress County Historical Society to Present Historic Preservation Conference

March 6, 2019

A distinguished lineup of individuals is scheduled to speak at the Historic Preservation Conference to be presented by the Fentress County Historical Society, Friday March 8, at the First Baptist Church, 306 E. Central Avenue, in Jamestown.

Mark Dudney is Historic Preservation Planner at the Upper Cumberland Development District. He previously served as an adjunct professor of American History at Tennessee Technological University. A TTU graduate with a dual degree in history and law, he earned his law degree at Nashville School of Law. He authored Sons of the Cumberland: Cordell Hull and John Gordon Gore, an abbreviated version of which was included in People of the Upper Cumberland, Tennessee History Book of the Year, 2015.

Nancy Williams is Manager of the Main Street/Tennessee Downtowns Program for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, a position that she has held for the past five years. Previously, she served as Executive Director of the Downtown Franklin Association for seventeen years. A native of Murfreesboro and graduate of MTSU, she now lives in downtown Columbia.

Deborah York is Executive Director of the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation and great- granddaughter of World War I hero, Sergeant Alvin C. York. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and a Master of Science degree from Northwest Nazarene University.

Aubrey Watson is a free-lance photographer who has worked in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Central America, most of the U. S. and all of Tennessee. He has authored, co-authored and/or been the photographer for numerous books, including Nashville Then and Now and Nashville in Photographs.

Conference Details

Bringing together people from around the Upper Cumberland and neighboring counties in East Tennessee who are interested in historic preservation to hear speakers with knowledge of and experience in various aspects of the field, to network and share information with others of similar interest is the purpose of this conference.

It will be held in the fellowship hall of the church, starting at 8am, Friday, with registration and a continental breakfast sponsored by the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce.

The program will begin at 9am and continue until 1:30pm. The morning session will be devoted to speaker presentations, followed by lunch, then an afternoon discussion and Q & A session. At 1:30pm, participants will depart the church for a walking tour of downtown, led by Chamber of Commerce representatives.

Conference registration is requested by Monday, March 4, and may be mailed with the registration fee of $20, to Fentress County Historical Society, P. O Box 1431, Jamestown, TN. 38556.

For more information, email events@fentresscountyhistoricalsociety.org or visit the Fentress County Historical Society Facebook page.

Note: The conference location is handicap accessible and parking is available on-site.