Fentress County Citizens Donate $250,000 of Supplies to Putnam Tornado Victims

March 11, 2020

The Citizens of Fentress County sent an estimated $250,000 worth of supplies to their Putnam County neighbors in Cookeville and Baxter following last Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes. In the aftermath of such devastation, it is encouraging to see such an outpouring of support, not just from Fentress County, but from the entire state, and from the rest of the nation. While it will certainly take time for the communities in Putnam County to recover from these storms, the worst on record ever experienced, the generosity of Putnam County’s neighbors, both with their time and in terms of material support, will go a long way towards getting the community back on its feet.

Efforts are now underway to collect gift cards for Putnam County’s teachers to assist students in replacing school supplies and other essential items which may have been lost in the storms.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.