Fentress County Bulldogs

August 8, 2018

Fentress County Senior Bulldogs to “Pick Up Where They Left Off” Last Season

The Fentress County Senior Bulldogs are expected to pick up right where they left off last year. They have several returning players that played key roles last year who are expected to continue to showcase their talents this fall.

Although the Bulldogs’ line may not have the size it had last year, Bulldogs Coach Andy Winningham insists that the team possesses speed and depth on both sides of the ball that will keep the tempo going the whole game.

“We are blessed with two quarterbacks that can handle the starting role and can show two different talents on the field at any time. The backfield has everything we could ask for, speed, size, and great attitude.

“On defense, its more of the same.” Winningham continued. “If we can contain the edges and make our tackles we will do just fine.”

Last year, the Senior Bulldogs took home the conference championship and won the Middle Tennessee Youth Football Conference Super Bowl following an undefeated season, and hopes are high for a strong showing this season.

“My favorite part about this team is their attitude toward each other, respect! We are family!” Winningham concluded “We hope that everyone will come join us at the ‘Dog Pound’ to cheer these fine young men on.”

The Bulldogs will play their first regular season game this coming Saturday, August 11 starting at 10:00 a.m. in Jamestown. They will be facing the DeKalb County Tigers.

Fentress County Junior Bulldogs Have High Hopes!

Head Coach Terry Robbins said that the Fentress County Junior Bulldogs football team has “high hopes” for this season.

“We have a junior team consisting of 42 eight and nine year olds, with at least half of them being returning players.”

“Our offensive line is super strong and shows a lot of potential for holding the defensive line off our backfield. We also have a lot of talent and speed in our offensive backfield which is very exciting. Defensively, I think we will surprise a lot of teams with our size and speed.”

Coach Terry said that he would like to thank his assistant coaches,: Jason Hargis, Josh Choate, Travis Smith, and Joseph Robbins for all the hard work and dedication to the Junior Bulldogs Program. He also extended a special thank you to Karen Robbins and Jenna Cobb and those who worked behind the scenes taking care of the paperwork, equipment and making the season kickoff, the Jamboree, a success!

Additionally, he would like to give a big shout out to the teams water girls: Macey Cooper, Riley Tucker, and Addie Lowe!

Last but not least, Coach Terry expressed his appreciation to all the parents of the players for giving him and the other coaches the blessing of being able to coach their children.

“Go Bulldogs!”