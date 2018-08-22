Fentress County and City of Jamestown Are Approved for $425,000 In Grants For Parks & Recreation Development

August 22, 2018

On Monday, August 20, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conserva-tion (TDEC) Commissioner Dr. Shari Meghreblian announced a series of grants totaling more than $15 million to help fund parks and recreation projects in Tennessee communities.

“Easy access to parks, trails, walking paths and other recreational facilities can make a good community a great community,” said Haslam. “These grants provide the resources needed to help make Tennessee an even more desirable place to live, work and raise a family.”

TDEC will award approximately $13.5 million in Local Park and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grants to 51 communities as well as approximately $2.1 million in Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants to 15 parks, communities and organizations across the state.

“Local parks and recreational facilities provide a valuable service to communities,” said Meghreblian. “TDEC is happy to support these projects that lead to an increased quality of life for Tennesseans.”

The LPRF grant program was established by the General Assembly in 1991 to provide local governments with funds to purchase land for parks, natural areas, greenways and recreational facilities. The funds also may be used for development of trails and projects in parks, natural areas and greenways. All LPRF grants require a 50 percent match by the recipient.

Grant recipients were selected through a scoring process with careful consideration given to the projects that met the selection criteria and expressed the greatest local recreation need.

