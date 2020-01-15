Fentress Co.Will Be Well Represented At TN Fair Convention

January 15, 2020

The 99th Annual Convention of the Tennessee Association of Fairs will be held January 16-18, 2020 at the Embassy Suite Hotel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Hundreds of fair members, volunteers and workers, representing county fairs from across the state, are expected to participate in the three-day event.

Fentress County’s Fairest of the Fair, Miss McKinley Waters, will be competing against other Fairest of the Fair winners from fairs across the state for the title of “Tennessee Fairest of the Fairs” on Friday, January 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Mirabella Ballroom.

Sue Crooks and Kathy Weatherly are Co-chairs for the “Tennessee Fairest of the Fairs” event.

For the twentieth year running, the Fair Showcase, will allow fairs the opportunity to show other fairs what they are doing to promote agriculture in their communities. This program gives fairs the opportunity to bring their best fair promotion, a fair entry item, or an idea that worked for that fair to share with other fairs.

