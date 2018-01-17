Fentress Co.Will Be Well Represented At TN. Fair Convention

January 17, 2018

The 96th Annual Convention of the Tennessee Association of Fairs will be held January 18-20, 2018 at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville.

Hundreds of fair members, volunteers and workers, representing county fairs from across the state, are expected to participate in the three-day event.

Fentress County’s Fairest of the Fair, Miss Lexi Caldwell, will be competing against other Fairest of the Fair winners from fairs across the state for the title of “Tennessee Fairest of the Fairs” on Friday, January 19 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Plantation Ballroom.

Sue Crooks and Kathy Weatherly are Co-chairs for the “Tennessee Fairest of the Fairs” event.

For the eighteenth year running, the Fair Showcase, will allow fairs the opportunity to show other fairs what they are doing to promote agriculture in their communities. This program gives fairs the opportunity to bring their best fair promotion, a fair entry item, or an idea that worked for that fair to share with other fairs.

There will also be various workshops throughout the event.

The Merit Awards Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th, when the state’s top fairs will be recognized for outstanding achievement during the 2017 fair season, and awards will be presented.

In 2001, 2004, 2007 and again in 2014, the Fentress County Agricultural Fair was named State Champion Fair in Division “A” and for the past several years has ranked among the top fairs in the State of Tennessee.

In 2016, for the third time, the Fentress Co. Agricultural Fair was chosen as Tennessee’s “Champion of Champions” Fair.

The Convention will conclude following the awards banquet with the “Celebration of Fairs Party” featuring The Genre Band in the Plantation Ballroom.

Several members of the Fentress County Fair Association will be serving on various committees for this year’s convention.