Fentress Co.Will Be Well Represented At TN. Fair Convention

January 18, 2017

The 95th Annual Convention of the Tennessee Association of Fairs will be held January 19-21, 2017 at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville.

Hundreds of fair members, volunteers and workers, representing county fairs from across the state, are expected to participate in the three-day event. This year’s theme is “Don’t Miss The Ride – You Make The Difference!”

Fentress County’s Fairest of the Fair, Miss Hailey Waters, will be competing against other Fairest of the Fair winners from fairs across the state for the title of “Tennessee Fairest of the Fairs” on Friday, January 20 at 6:00 p.m. in the Plantation Ballroom.

Sue Crooks and Kathy Weatherly are Co-chairs for the “Tennessee Fairest of the Fairs” event, and Brenda Pierce-Williams serves on the committee.

This year’s session will complete the term of TAF President Brenda Pierce-Williams of Fentress County. Mrs. Pierce-Williams is the fourth Fentress Countian to have had the honor to serve as President of the Tennessee Association of Fairs. Others were P.G. Crooks in 1948, Rupert Blair in 1974, and David Crooks in 1983.

For the seventeenth year running, the Fair Showcase, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, will allow fairs the opportunity to show other fairs what they are doing to promote agriculture in their communities. This program gives fairs the opportunity to bring their best fair promotion, a fair entry item, or an idea that worked for that fair to share with other fairs.

There will also be various workshops throughout the afternoon on Friday.

The Merit Awards Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21st, when the state’s top fairs will be recognized for outstanding achievement during the 2016 fair season, and awards will be presented.

In 2001, 2004, 2007 and again in 2014, the Fentress County Agricultural Fair was named State Champion Fair in Division “A” and for the past several years has ranked among the top fairs in the State of Tennessee.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.