Fentress Co. Sees First COVID Case as Governor Asks Non-Essential Businesses to Close

April 1, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Fentress County now has its first confirmed case of coronavirus according to statements released by local leaders on March 30, 2020.

The news broke shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, shortly after Governor Bill Lee issued two executive orders asking all non-essential businesses to close.

While Fentress County has lasted several weeks into the worldwide COVID-19 crisis without a confirmed case, local officials have been encouraging citizens to observe social distancing and intensified hygiene practices in order to slow the spread of the virus. Now, with a confirmed case in the area, leaders are asking county residents to continue these practices moving forward.

“We have been notified by the TN Department of Health that a resident of Fentress County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” said Fentres County Executive Jimmy Johnson is a press conference on Monday. “The patient has been placed in quarantine and is recovering at home.This is not unexpected. Your local officials have been preparing for and expecting this for weeks,” Johnson continued. “We are coordinating with the TDH and the healthcare community to make sure Fentress County residents are protected.

The worst thing we can do during trying times like this is panic. It is important to remember that the vast majority of patients that contract this virus have a mild course of illness and recover quickly. If you are ill with respiratory symptoms, it is very important that you call your doctor first. Do not go the Emergency Department or any doctor’s office without calling first. We all have to work together to make sure our health care community is not overwhelmed.

