Fentress Co. Firefighters Attend TFACA Certification Course

January 23, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

On Monday, January 21st, members of the Fentress County Volunteer Fire Department attended a Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy (TFACA) training course in which they all were given the opportunity to attain certification in combatting modern residential structure fires. The class was designed to challenge previously held notions about how best to go about extinguishing fires in modern structures, loosely defined as homes built after 1975.

