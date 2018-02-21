Fentress Co. EMA Is A Force Of Nature, And You Can Be, Too

February 21, 2018

Jamestown TN. This time of year is a perfect occasion to Be a Force of Nature and Fentress County Emergency Management Agency is proud to be promoting Severe Weather Prepared-ness Week.

To help spread the word and make its employees and members of the community better prepared, Fentress County Emergency Management Agency is committed to being a leader for weather-readiness by knowing the risk, taking action and being an example.

Sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Adminis-tration (NOAA), National Severe Weather Prepared-ness Week is a nationwide effort designed to increase awareness of the severe weather that affects everyone as well as encourage individuals, families businesses and communities to know their risk, take action, and be an example.

Each year, many people are killed or seriously injured by tornadoes and other types of severe weather, despite advance warning. In 2011, there were more than 1,000 weather-related fatalities and more than 8,000 injuries. Severe weather knows no boundaries and affects every individual and because of this we are committed to ensuring the safety of our Fentress County Emergency Management Agency and we’re calling on you to Be a Force of Nature. Knowing your risk, taking action and being an example are just a few steps you can take to be better prepared and assist in saving lives.

Fentress County Emergency Management Agency is planning on participation in several events in the “Severe Weather Awareness Week” of February 25, 2018 thru March 3, 2018.

Events: (EOC) Emergency Operation Center Activation, TEMA Com-munication Drills, NAWAS Radio Call Check, Tornado Drills in Schools, Business, Industry, Government Facilities, Day Care Facilities and Radio Interviews, Tested Emergency Power, Tested NOAA Weather Radio, others

