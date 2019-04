April 17, 2019

Two days of heavy winds, occasionally in excess of 40 mph, caused extensive damage across Fentress County, felling several trees, blocking roadways and cutting off power to multiple citizens. Damage was experienced all across the county, with trees blocking roads as far apart as Highway 62 east to north Highway 127 and at multiple locations in between.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.