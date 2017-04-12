FBI Investigates Sheriff’s Office

April 12, 2017

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

While no one in a position of authority would comment other than state that the FBI is “following up on allegations of impropriety,” unofficial sources reported that about 20 FBI and TBI personnel, along with a mobile FBI crime lab, converged on the Fentress County Justice Center/Jail on Tuesday morning in connection with the investigation.

Unofficial sources also reported that the authorities seized two vehicles as part of the investigation.

