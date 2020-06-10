Fatal Shooting in Clarkrange Saturday, June 7

June 10, 2020

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening, June 7, in the Clarkrange community in Fentress County.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 7:00 p.m., the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a male subject, armed with a knife, a hatchet, and a pipe, was threatening to harm himself and others at a home in the 100 block of Lewis Road in Clarkrange. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the man, identified as Gregory Lee Turnure (DOB 7/23/82), in the roadway and ordered him to drop the weapons. He refused to comply with verbal commands, resulting in one of the deputies deploying a taser, which was not effective.

At some point during the confrontation, Turnure reportedly attempted to strike deputies with what appeared to be a pipe. One of the deputies fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.