Fair Walking Horse Show, Sheep Show Set For August 12

August 9, 2017

One of the most popular events of the 2017 Fentress County Fair will take place on Saturday, August 12, as the 61st Annual Fentress Co. Fair Walking Horse Show gets underway at 6:00 p.m.

The Arnold Wright Memorial Walking Horse Show will feature 37 big classes with over $4,000 prize money to be awarded, as well as trophies and ribbons in each class.

The show will be open to the world. (See page A-10 for list of classes and more information)

Admission for the event will be $5.00 for ages 6 and up, with children 5 and under admitted free.

For more information about this show, contact Richmond Smith, Show Chairman at (931)879-8746 or call (931)397-5351.

Another event that has been gaining in popularity over recent years is the Sheep Show, which will get underway at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

This event features 12 classes with up to 14 lots in each class, plus the showmanship classes, with premiums of up to $5,967 to be awarded.

This show is open to residents of Tennessee and Kentucky.

Willie Williams serves as chairman for this event.

For more information and a list of classes, see ad on Page 11 of this issue.