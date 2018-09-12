Fair Pleasure Horse Show Set September 15

September 12, 2018

On Saturday afternoon, September 15, 2018, beginning at 2:00 p.m. the Fentress County Fair will present their Pleasure Horse Show, which will feature 39 classes, from the stick horse, halter and lead line classes, to the western pleasure, and pleasure mule classes, plus competition in the flag race, barrel racing, and pole bending. There will be Youth and Adultt and Championship Classes. (See B-3 for more details).

This show is open to the world. Gates open at Noon. Registration Desk Open at 1:00 p.m. Negative Coggins Test Required.

Derek Choate is serving as Chairman for the event.

For more information, contact Derek Choate at 931-704-6589 or visit the Fentress County Fair website at fentresscountyfair.com