Fair Pleasure & Games Horse Show Oct. 21st

October 18, 2017

On Saturday afternoon, October 21st, beginning at 4:00 p.m. the Fentress County Fair will present their Pleasure & Games Horse Show, which will feature 38 classes, from the stick horse, halter and lead line classes, to the western pleasure, and pleasure mule classes, plus competition in the flag race, barrel racing, and pole bending. There will be Adult and Championship Classes. (See B-3 for more details).

This show is open to the world. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. Registration Desk Open at 3:00 p.m. Negative Coggins Test Required.

Derek Choate and Heather Harvey are serving as Co-Chairpersons for the event.

For more information, contact Derek Choate at 931-704-6589 or visit the Fentress County Fair website at fentresscountyfair.com